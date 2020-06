BRIEF-Merck Announces V114 Met Safety, Immunogenicity Objectives In Initial Phase 3 Studies In Adults

June 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES THAT V114, ITS INVESTIGATIONAL 15-VALENT PNEUMOCOCCAL CONJUGATE VACCINE, MET SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY OBJECTIVES IN INITIAL PHASE 3 STUDIES IN ADULTS

* MERCK & CO INC - FILING PLANNING UNDERWAY WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* MERCK & CO INC - V114 MET ITS PRIMARY IMMUNOGENICITY OBJECTIVE

* MERCK - RESULTS FROM PNEU-FLU (V114-021) STUDY IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE/OLDER SHOWED V114 CAN BE GIVEN CONCOMITANTLY WITH QUADRIVALENT INFLUENZA VACCINE

* MERCK & CO INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF V114 WAS GENERALLY COMPARABLE WITH PCV13

* MERCK - RESULTS FROM PNEU-WAY STUDY IN ADULTS 18 YEARS OF AGE/OLDER WITH HIV SHOWED V114 ELICITED IMMUNE RESPONSE TO ALL 15 SEROTYPES INCLUDED IN VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: