April 21 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK BROADENS PATIENT SUPPORT AND ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS AS PART OF OVERALL COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

* MERCK & CO INC - WILL CONTINUE TO ENSURE ACCESS TO MERCK MEDICINES AT NO COST FOR ELIGIBLE PATIENTS THROUGH MERCK PATIENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

* MERCK & CO - INCLUDING A TEMPORARY $0 CO-PAY FOR CERTAIN PRODUCTS FOR ELIGIBLE PRIVATELY INSURED PATIENTS WHO ARE ENROLLED IN MERCK ACCESS PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: