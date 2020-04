BRIEF-Merck & Co Says CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's Total 2019 Compensation Was $27.6 Mln Versus $20.9 Mln In 2018

April 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK & CO INC - CEO KENNETH C. FRAZIER’S TOTAL 2019 COMPENSATION WAS $27.6 MILLION VERSUS $20.9 MILLION IN 2018

* MERCK & CO INC - CFO ROBERT M. DAVIS’ TOTAL 2019 COMPENSATION WAS $7.7 MILLION VERSUS $6.6 MILLION IN 2018

* MERCK & CO INC - 2019 CEO PAY RATIO INCLUDING CHANGE IN PENSION VALUE IS 289 TO 1

* MERCK & CO INC - 2019 CEO PAY RATIO EXCLUDING CHANGE IN PENSION VALUE IS 246 TO 1

* MERCK & CO INC - DUE TO CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019, PLANNING FOR POSSIBILITY THAT ANNUAL MEETING MAY BE HELD SOLELY BY MEANS OF REMOTE COMMUNICATION Source: bit.ly/39Nxn0X Further company coverage: