BRIEF-Merck & Co Says Keytruda Phase 3 Keynote-189 Trial Met Its Dual Primary Endpoints

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK‘S KEYTRUDA(R) (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC NONSQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (KEYNOTE-189)

* MERCK & CO INC - PIVOTAL PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-189 TRIAL MET ITS DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* MERCK & CO INC - ‍SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED​