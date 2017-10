BRIEF-Merck & Co says received investigative subpoena from california insurance commissioner’s fraud liaison bureau - sec filing

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & co says recently received investigative subpoena from california insurance commissioner’s fraud liaison bureau - sec filing

* Merck - the fraud liaison bureau investigating if cubist pharmaceuticals unlawfully induced presentation of false claims for cubicin to private insurers

* Merck & co - investigative subpoena from fraud liaison bureau seeks information from jan 1, 2007 to present related to pricing and promotion of cubicin‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vgx6CE) Further company coverage: