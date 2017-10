Sept 29 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck discontinues MK-3682B and MK-3682C development programs

* Merck & Co Inc - company to focus on maximizing potential of Zepatier (Elbasvir and Grazoprevir)

* Merck - ‍decision made based on review of phase 2 efficacy data, considering of evolving marketplace, growing treatment options