April 21 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* MERCK EXPANDS CAPACITY FOR INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION OF VIRAL VECTORS AND GENE THERAPIES

* NEW, € 100 MILLION FACILITY WILL MORE THAN DOUBLE EXISTING PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* NEW FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN NEXT YEAR