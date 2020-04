April 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FDA APPROVES MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR USE AT AN ADDITIONAL RECOMMENDED DOSE OF 400 MG EVERY SIX WEEKS FOR ALL APPROVED ADULT INDICATIONS

* MERCK & CO INC - NEW DOSAGE OPTION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN ADDITION TO CURRENT DOSE OF 200 MG EVERY THREE WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: