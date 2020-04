April 7 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY, AWARDED SECOND U.S. PATENT FOR CRISPR GENE-EDITING TECHNOLOGY

* COMPANY’S CRISPR PATENT PORTFOLIO INCLUDES GRANTED PATENTS FOR CRISPR-RELATED TECHNOLOGIES COVERING FOUNDATIONAL AND ALTERNATIVE GENOME-EDITING METHODS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)