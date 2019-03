March 28 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* €150 MILLION INVESTMENT OVER THE 2019-2023 PERIOD IN MANUFACTURING SITE AT AUBONNE, SWITZERLAND

* EXPANSION SUPPORTS GROWTH OF CURRENT AND FUTURE PORTFOLIO OF MERCK'S BIOTECH MEDICINES FOR PATIENTS AROUND THE WORLD