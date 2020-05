BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Baylor College Announce Covid-19 Vaccine Collaboration

May 27 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* MERCK AND BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE A VACCINE MANUFACTURING PLATFORM TO FIGHT COVID-19

* COMPANY WILL FOCUS ON PROCESS DEVELOPMENT AND IMPROVEMENTS FOR MANUFACTURING BAYLOR’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES

* WE ARE COLLABORATING ON A PROCESS DEVELOPMENT APPROACH TO ACCELERATE MANUFACTURING OF BAYLOR’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES

* MERCK-BAYLOR TEAMS WILL IMPROVE MANUFACTURING PLATFORM FOR COV RBD219-N1 VACCINE CANDIDATE, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY DEVELOPED TO TARGET SARS IN 2011-2016

* THEY WILL DEVELOP A NEW MANUFACTURING PLATFORM FOR A SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE TO SHORTEN TIME TO ENTER INTO PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIALS

* GOAL IS TO DEVELOP A SUITABLE MANUFACTURING PROCESS AND STEPS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A SCALE-UP APPROACH SUITABLE FOR PILOT AND LATER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION