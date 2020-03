March 5 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* CEO SAYS WE HAVE NO PLANS TO SELL PIGMENTS/SURFACE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS PIGMENTS BUSINESS IS GOING THROUGH DIFFICULT PHASE DUE TO EXPOSURE TO CAR INDUSTRY, WE WANT TO REVITALISE THE BUSINESS

* CFO SAYS GROUP GUIDANCE FOR STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA MEANS BELOW 10%