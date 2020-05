May 14 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* WE WILL HAVE TO WORK HARD TO MEET OUR 2020 TARGETS - CEO

* WE WILL RAISE LIQUIDITY RESERVES TO ABOUT 3 BLN EURO TO BE PREPARED FOR ANYTHING - CFO

* DEBT REDUCTION STILL HAS HIGHER PRIORITY - CFO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)