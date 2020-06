June 22 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* MERCK KGAA - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES APPLICATION FOR BAVENCIO® (AVELUMAB) FOR FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* A SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION HAS ALSO BEEN ACCEPTED BY JAPAN'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE FOR BAVENCIO AS A FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE THERAPY FOR LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UC