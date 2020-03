March 16 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* SAYS IS POSTPONING ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 24, 2020 IN FRANKFURT AM MAIN, TO A LATER DATE OWING TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* SAYS WILL SET AND COMMUNICATE A NEW AGM DATE AS SOON AS PLANNING AND PREPARATION CAN BE ENSURED AGAIN