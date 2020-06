June 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK PRICES $4.5 BILLION DEBT OFFERING

* MERCK - NOTES PRICED INCLUDE $1.0 BILLION OF 0.750% NOTES DUE 2026

* MERCK - NOTES PRICED INCLUDE $1.25 BILLION OF 1.450% NOTES DUE 2030

* MERCK - NOTES PRICED INCLUDE $1.0 BILLION OF 2.350% NOTES DUE 2040

* MERCK - NOTES PRICED INCLUDE $1.25 BILLION OF 2.450% NOTES DUE 2050