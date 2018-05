BRIEF-Merck Provides Update On Keynote-407 Trial

May 3 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK PROVIDES UPDATE ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL

* MERCK - PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS

* MERCK & CO INC - NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO

* MERCK - BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA