2 months ago
BRIEF-Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda in combination with other therapies
June 12, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda in combination with other therapies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with other therapies

* Merck & Co Inc - patients currently enrolled in the two studies will continue to receive treatment

* Merck & Co Inc - other studies of keytruda continue unchanged

* Says ‍has accepted external data monitoring committee recommendation to pause new enrollment on keynote-183 and keynote-185​

* Says ‍pause is to allow for additional information to be collected to better understand more reports of death in keytruda groups​

* Merck & Co Inc - accepted external data monitoring committee recommendation to pause new enrollment on keynote-183 and keynote-185 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

