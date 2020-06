BRIEF-Merck Provides Update On Phase 3 Keynote-361 Trial Evaluating Keytruda

June 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-361 TRIAL EVALUATING KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* MERCK & CO INC - PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-361 TRIAL EVALUATING KEYTRUDA DID NOT MEET ITS PRE-SPECIFIED DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* MERCK & CO - SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-361 TRIAL CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS IDENTIFIED