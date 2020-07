July 1 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* RECEIVES EU COMMISSION SUPPLEMENTARY STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS IN THE PROCEEDINGS CONCERNING THE SIGMA-ALDRICH ACQUISITION

* SSO STATES THAT ALLEGATIONS PREVIOUSLY MADE AGAINST MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY, WILL BE DROPPED

* SSO RETAINS ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST SIGMA-ALDRICH, WHICH WILL BE OBJECT OF ONGOING PROCEEDINGS