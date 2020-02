Feb 18 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK RECEIVES COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM THE US FDA FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATIONS (SBLAS) FOR KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIX-WEEK DOSING SCHEDULE

* MERCK & CO - CO IS REVIEWING LETTER AND WILL DISCUSS NEXT STEPS WITH FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: