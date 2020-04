April 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK RECEIVES PRIORITY REVIEW FROM FDA FOR SECOND APPLICATION FOR KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) BASED ON BIOMARKER, REGARDLESS OF TUMOR TYPE

* MERCK & CO INC - FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA), OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 16 FOR KEYTRUDA