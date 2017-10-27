FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02
October 27, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Merck reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck announces third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $10.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.54 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Company narrows and raises 2017 full-year revenue range to be between $40.0 billion and $40.5 billion​

* Qtrly Januvia/Janumet sales $‍1,525​ million versus $1,554 million

* ‍Company narrows and raises 2017 full-year GAAP EPS range to be between $1.78 and $1.84​

* ‍Narrows and raises 2017 full-year non-GAAP EPS range to be between $3.91 and $3.97​

* ‍Third-quarter pharmaceutical sales decreased 3 percent to $9.2 billion, including a 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange​

* Qtrly Keytruda sales $‍1,047​ million versus $356 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $40.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly remicade sales $214 ‍​ million versus $311 million

* Worldwide sales for Q3 included a 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange​

* Q3 GAAP loss per share reflects $2.35 billion charge related to formation of strategic oncology collaboration with Astrazeneca​

* Qtrly revenue was unfavorably impacted by about $135 million from lost sales in certain markets related to cyber-attack​

* Q3 ‍sales reduced by about $240 million due to borrowing from U.S. centers for disease control & prevention pediatric vaccine stockpile of Gardasil 9​

* Q3 2017 ‍sales compared with Q3 2016 unfavorably impacted by about $150 million of additional sales in Japan in Q3 2016 due to shipments​ timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

