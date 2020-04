April 23 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK RESUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATIONS (SBLAS) FOR KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIX-WEEK DOSING SCHEDULE

* MERCK & CO INC - ADDITIONAL SBLAS FILED ACROSS ALL APPROVED ADULT INDICATIONS

* MERCK & CO INC - HAS FILED RESUBMISSIONS TO ADDRESS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ISSUED IN FEBRUARY 2020