BRIEF-Merck Says As Part Of Agreement, UPMC Enterprises, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund Each Investing $5 Mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* INFECTIOUS DISEASE CONNECT AND ILÚM HEALTH SOLUTIONS COMBINE TO ADVANCE PRECISION TREATMENT OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND ANTIMICROBIAL STEWARDSHIP

* MERCK & CO INC - AGREEMENT INCLUDES STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS FROM UPMC ENTERPRISES AND MERCK GLOBAL HEALTH INNOVATION FUND

* MERCK & CO INC - AS PART OF AGREEMENT, UPMC ENTERPRISES, MERCK GLOBAL HEALTH INNOVATION FUND EACH ARE INVESTING $5 MILLION

* MERCK & CO - UPMC WILL RETAIN A MAJORITY STAKE IN COMBINED COMPANY