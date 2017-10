Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & Co CFO says cyber attack will have similar impact on Q4 results as outlined in Q3

* Merck says nearly 1 in 3 new U.S. lung cancer patients starting with Keytruda

* Merck says pricing pressure on diabetes drug Januvia to continue

* Merck CEO says business development an important priority, particularly bolt-on deals to enhance innovation