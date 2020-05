BRIEF-Merck Says Data Show Keytruda Monotherapy Significantly Reduced Risk Of Disease Progression Or Death By 35% Compared With BV

May 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SUPERIOR TO BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN (BV), A STANDARD OF CARE, IN PATIENTS WITH CLASSICAL HODGKIN LYMPHOMA (CHL) IN HEAD-TO-HEAD PHASE 3 TRIAL

* MERCK & CO INC - DATA SHOW KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH BY 35% COMPARED WITH BV

* MERCK - KEYTRUDA DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL IN PHASE 3 CHL STUDY