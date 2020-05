May 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) APPROVED BY FDA AS FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE TREATMENT WITH BEVACIZUMAB FOR HRD-POSITIVE ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER

