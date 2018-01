BRIEF-Merck says First-Time Data For Keytruda In Patients With Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma To Be Presented At 2018 ASCO GI Symposium

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FIRST-TIME DATA FOR MERCK‘S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 ASCO GI SYMPOSIUM

* MERCK & CO INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES

* MERCK & CO INC - SEVEN PATIENTS DISCONTINUED TREATMENT DUE TO TREATMENT-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS

* MERCK & CO INC - THERE WAS ONE TREATMENT-RELATED DEATH IN THE STUDY