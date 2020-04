BRIEF-Merck Says Keytruda Met A Main Goal Of Study In Colorectal Cancer Patients

April 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR ADVANCED MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY-HIGH (MSI-H) OR MISMATCH REPAIR DEFICIENT (DMMR) COLORECTAL CANCER

* MERCK & CO INC - STUDY MET ONE OF ITS DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* MERCK & CO INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES, AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

* MERCK & CO INC - STUDY WILL CONTINUE WITHOUT CHANGES TO EVALUATE OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS), OTHER DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* MERCK & CO INC - KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN PFS COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY