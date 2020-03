March 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG VERICIGUAT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED THE RISK OF THE COMPOSITE ENDPOINT OF HEART FAILURE HOSPITALIZATION OR CARDIOVASCULAR DEATH, COMPARED TO PLACEBO, WHEN GIVEN IN COMBINATION WITH AVAILABLE HEART FAILURE THERAPIES

* MERCK & CO INC SAYS SAFETY PROFILE OF VERICIGUAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT REPORTED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: