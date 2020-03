March 31 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* SUCCESSFULLY DIVESTS ALLERGOPHARMA

* THE TWO PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE

* TRANSFER OF THE ALLERGOPHARMA BUSINESS IN CHINA IS PLANNED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ALLERGY BUSINESS OF MERCK IN EUROPE WAS TRANSFERRED TO DERMAPHARM ON MARCH 31