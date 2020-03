BRIEF-Merck - Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Gefapixant, A Treatment For Refractory Or Unexplained Chronic Cough

March 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIALS EVALUATING GEFAPIXANT, AN INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT FOR REFRACTORY OR UNEXPLAINED CHRONIC COUGH

* MERCK & CO INC - GEFAPIXANT 15 MG TWICE DAILY TREATMENT ARMS DID NOT MEET PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT IN EITHER PHASE 3 STUDY

* MERCK & CO - GEFAPIXANT DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN 24-HR COUGHS PER HOUR VERSUS PLACEBO AT WEEK 12 AND 24 IN PHASE 3 TRIALS

* MERCK & CO INC - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF GEFAPIXANT DURING TRIALS TO DATE IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PHASE 2 STUDY

* MERCK & CO INC - TRIALS WILL CONTINUE FOR LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP TO COLLECT ADDITIONAL SAFETY DATA