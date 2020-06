June 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) APPROVED IN CHINA FOR SECOND-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC ESOPHAGEAL SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA WHOSE TUMORS EXPRESS PD-L1 (CPS ≥10)

* MERCK - KEYTRUDA IS NOW APPROVED ACROSS FIVE INDICATIONS FOR THREE DIFFERENT TYPES OF CANCER IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: