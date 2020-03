BRIEF-Merck’S Keytruda Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival Compared With Brentuximab Vedotin In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL COMPARED WITH BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY CLASSICAL HODGKIN LYMPHOMA (CHL)

* MERCK - BASED ON INTERIM ANALYSIS BY INDEPENDENT DMC, KEYTRUDA SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PFS VERSUS BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN

* MERCK & CO INC - OTHER DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL WAS NOT FORMALLY TESTED AT INTERIM ANALYSIS

* MERCK - PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-204 TRIAL EVALUATING KEYTRUDA MET ONE OF ITS DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: