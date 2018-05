BRIEF-Merck's Keytruda succeeds in squamous non-small cell lung cancer study

May 23 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) IN PIVOTAL PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL

* MERCK & CO INC - KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

* MERCK & CO INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

* MERCK & CO - BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

* MERCK & CO - SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY

* MERCK & CO INC - KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY

* MERCK & CO INC - PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING