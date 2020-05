May 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SUPERIOR TO STANDARD OF CARE CHEMOTHERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH MSI-H COLORECTAL CANCER

* MERCK & CO INC - KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH BY 40%

* MERCK & CO INC - KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY SHOWED MORE THAN DOUBLED MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY