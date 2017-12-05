FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mercuria Investment says new share prices
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 8:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Mercuria Investment says new share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mercuria Investment Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with the issue price of 1,406 yen per share (3.52 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 1,333.5 yen per share (3.33 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 1,333.5 yen per share (up to 680.1 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Nov. 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/a42b3f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
