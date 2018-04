April 30 (Reuters) - Mercury General Corp:

* MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP QUARTERLY OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.07

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.77

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP - QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $808.1 MILLION VERSUS $789.8 MILLION

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $783.2 MILLION VERSUS $847.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: