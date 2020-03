March 25 (Reuters) - Mercury NZ Ltd:

* WILL SUSPEND CONSTRUCTION WORK ACROSS ITS SITES AS REQUIRED BY GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 DIRECTIONS

* STANDING DOWN OF ACTIVITY AT ITS TURITEA WIND FARM IN MANAWATU FOR A PERIOD OF TIME

* COMMISSIONING AT TURITEA WIND FARM EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED BY DURATION OF ANY SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)