BRIEF-Mercury Systems Confirms It Is In Negotiations To Acquire Themis Computer

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc:

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC SAYS CONFIRMED IT IS IN NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE THEMIS COMPUTER - SEC FILING

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - CO NOTED THAT PARTIES ARE STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS RELATING TO DEFINITIVE TERMS AND DOCUMENTATION FOR PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC -DEAL PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE $175 MILLION IN CASH, SUBJECT TO NET WORKING CAPITAL AND NET DEBT ADJUSTMENTS

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - IF COMPLETED, DEAL & RELATED TRANSACTION EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH MERCURY‘S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - ACQUISITION, IF COMPLETED, IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MERCURY'S ADJUSTED EPS