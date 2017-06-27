FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mercury Systems enters into an amendment to co's credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc-

* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing

* Mercury Systems Inc - amended credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility

* Mercury Systems Inc - mercury repaid $192.5 million remaining principal on its term loan under original credit agreement using cash on hand

* Mercury Systems Inc - new $400 million revolving facility remained undrawn at closing of refinancing, other than for outstanding letters of credit

* Mercury Systems Inc - the amended credit agreement has a five year maturity. Source text: (bit.ly/2sY1K0R) Further company coverage:

