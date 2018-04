BRIEF-Mercury Systems Q3 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.08

April 24 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc:

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q3 REVENUE $116.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $124 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.43

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MILLION TO $468 MILLION

* TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MILLION, A $111.3 MILLION INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO

* FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MILLION TO $492.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $134.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39, REVENUE VIEW $484.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S