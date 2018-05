May 3 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc:

* MERCURY SYSTEMS - RECEIVED $10.8 MILLION ORDER FROM DEFENSE PRIME CONTRACTOR FOR RUGGED SERVERS TO BE USED IN A MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS APPLICATION

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - ORDER WAS BOOKED IN COMPANY'S FISCAL 2018 Q3