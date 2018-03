BRIEF-Mercy Investment Services Says Urges Bristol Myers Shareholders To Vote For Proposal #4

March 23 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES - AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS

* MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES - CORE PROPOSAL REQUEST FOR BOARD TO EXPLAIN WHETHER, HOW BMS’ INCENTIVE COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS INCORPORATE PUBLIC CONCERN ABOUT HIGH DRUG PRICES

* MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2G0levo) Further company coverage: