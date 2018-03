BRIEF-Meredith Announces New Sales, Marketing Structure

March 26 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW SALES AND MARKETING STRUCTURE

* SAYS ‍MIKE SCHNEIDER TO SERVE AS GROUP PUBLISHER AND PUBLISHER OF FORTUNE AND MONEY​

* SAYS ‍STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY​

* SAYS ‍DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS​

* SAYS ‍FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: