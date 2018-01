Jan 19 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES AND ALLOCATION OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES

* MEREDITH CORP - ‍PRICED AT 6.875% ITS OFFERING OF $1.4 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* MEREDITH CORP - ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ALLOCATED $2.15 BILLION OF SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES​