BRIEF-Meredith Corp Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $2.74

May 10 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.74

* FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018, SEES TOTAL COMPANY NET EARNINGS TO RANGE FROM $32 MILLION TO $44 MILLION

* MEREDITH - NOW EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE OVER $500 MILLION OF ANNUAL COST SAVINGS FROM TIME INC DEAL IN FIRST TWO FULL YEARS OF OPERATIONS

* MEREDITH - EXPECTS Q4 NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP REVENUES TO RANGE FROM $590 MILLION TO $600 MILLION

* SET GOAL TO REDUCE DEBT BY $1 BILLION BY END OF FISCAL 2019, AND GENERATE $1 BILLION OF EBITDA IN FISCAL 2020

* INCLUDING PRE-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF $170 MILLION, Q3 NET LOSS IS $110 MILLION