April 24 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH ADDS TO LOCAL MEDIA GROUP WITH ACQUISITION OF KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS

* MEREDITH CORP - ACQUISITION OF KPLR IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON MEREDITH’S FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* MEREDITH CORP - WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH

* MEREDITH CORP - TO PURCHASE KPLR-TV FOR $65 MILLION