March 29 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

* FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

* TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE